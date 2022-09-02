LANCASTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Activists were at the Bolton Fairgrounds in Lancaster Thursday in response to the Liv Golf event taking place nearby at The International Golf Club in Bolton this weekend.

Demonstrators are protesting against the Saudi Arabian-backed golf league, which they said is being used as sportswashing by the Saudi regime to distract from the county’s deadly humanitarian crimes.

The fairgrounds are hosting parking for the controversial event, which runs from Friday to Sunday at The International and features several of golf’s biggest stars, including Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka.

Liv Golf was a popular topic during June’s U.S. Open, which was held at the Country Club in Brookline just a week after Liv golf’s inaugural event.

