BOSTON (WHDH) - Demonstrators gathered at Boston Common Saturday to commemorate Wrongful Conviction Day and advocate for people imprisoned for crimes they did not commit.

Mattapan resident Robert Foxworth spent 30 years in prison for a crime he did not commit and talked about how he’s trying to regain the time that was taken from him.

“When I went in, there wasn’t even cell phones,” Foxworth said. “It’s trying to catch up, that’s what it’s about, trying to catch up and 30 years is a lot of catching up to do.”

