Activists protesting federal immigration enforcement were arrested Monday inside Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Video widely shared on social media show a few dozen demonstrators sitting in the middle of the Fifth Avenue building’s lobby.

Police officers carrying zip ties stood between the group and the entryway while a voice over a PA system warned that they would be arrested if they didn’t disperse.

The activists continued to chant “Bring Them Back” and were subsequently arrested. They also held signs with messages such as, “Who will be disappeared next?,” and, “Due process is a right for everyone.”

A police department spokesperson declined to comment on the incident, including how many were arrested.

(Copyright (c) 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)