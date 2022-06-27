SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Protesters surrounded the WWII war memorial in Swampscott to condemn the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

This comes as hundreds of protests take place across the nation since the Supreme Court’s ruling against abortion was announced Friday.

“Not the church! Not the state! Women must decide their fate!” protesters chanted.

Keiko Zoll, a local activist, organized the protest. She told 7NEWS she’s grateful to live in Massachusetts, where abortion is still legal, but said the protest is to show support for women in states where the procedure will not be legal like Ohio, where the heartbeat bill there stands to ban abortions after 6 weeks.

“I’m thinking about all the millions of people who are losing access to essential health care right now,” Zoll said. “Quite frankly, people will die if they don’t have access to safe and legal abortions.”

Another Swampscott protester said she felt that the nine Supreme Court justices deciding the fate of the procedure for millions of Americans “seems wrong,” especially given the support legalized abortion access has nationwide. A recent poll taken from CBS showed that 59% of Americans disagree with overturning Roe v. Wade.

The ruling has also prompted politicians across the U.S. to share their thoughts on the ruling.

“President Trump deserves a line share of credit here,” said South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. “He fought like a tiger to put three constitutional conservative judges on the court, he stood behind Kavanaugh and all of us who have been working for the last 50 years to get this right.”

State Senator Elizabeth Warren is calling for more justices in the Supreme Court to try and restore balance.

“The Republicans have been very overt about trying to get people through the court who didn’t have a published record on Roe, but who they knew — wink, wink, nod, nod — were going to be extremists on the issue of Roe v. Wade,” said Warren.

