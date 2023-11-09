BOSTON (WHDH) - Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside the Ritz-Carlton Boston on Thursday, hoping to send a message to Vice President Kamala Harris as she arrived in the city for an event and fundraiser.

The protest grew raucous at times at Downtown Crossing, with two males arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest, according to the Boston Police Department, as demonstrators voiced their frustration with Harris and the White House.

“She’s not hearing us – she’s not in Washington doing the work that we want her to do, which is end all US aid to Israel,” said Ximena Hasbach, a protest organizer. “Instead, she’s here meeting these wealthy donors and ignoring our calls for a ceasefire.”

A much friendlier crowd for the Vice President could be found in Dorchester, where she spoke to union members at the Pipefitters Hall, praising their apprenticeship program and welcoming their support of the Biden administration.

“Part of what the President and I have done and our administration has done intentionally with all of the labor leaders who are here, I mean Boston, a good old labor town, is to write into and to build into our policies that apprenticeship programs will very much be the way to go to build up the workforce to then do the work that we have funded,” the Vice President said.

The protest, a few miles across town, showing how the war in Israel and Gaza and the administration’s unqualified support of Israel has alienated some of the Democrat’s base that supports the Palestinians.

“Anytime we’re sending weapons to kill people, we’re not helping people at all,” said another demonstrator. “And it’s just no good in my eyes.”

