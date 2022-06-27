SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Protesters will surround the WWII war memorial in Swampscott at 10:00 a.m. today to condemn the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

This comes as hundreds of protests take place across the nation since the Supreme Court’s ruling against abortion was announced Friday.

Although abortion will remain legal in Massachusetts, protesters say they are rallying for people in other states like Ohio.

A recent poll taken from CBS over the weekend reveals that 59% of Americans disagree with overturning Roe v. Wade.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)