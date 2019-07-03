Dems train fire on administration’s handling of migrants

FILE - In this June 27, 2018 file photo, Democrat rising star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, speaks to the media in New York, the day after her congressional primary upset over 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley. Ocasio-Cortez, 28, has responded to a conservative TV host who questioned her background in the Bronx borough of New York City. Her campaign explained her family moved to Westchester's Yorktown Heights when she was 5 to attend better schools but she moved back to the Bronx after college. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wants President Donald Trump to fire the head of the federal Customs and Border Protection Agency. And two House committees are planning hearings on the treatment of thousands of migrants held after crossing the southern border.

It’s all part of a shift by congressional Democrats away from a $4.6 billion bill aimed at improving conditions for detained migrants that ended up pitting liberals against moderates in the party.

Instead, Democrats are focusing on the often overcrowded and unsanitary facilities where the migrants are being kept. They’re also expressing outrage about a Facebook group for Border Patrol agents that includes facetious remarks about migrants dying in U.S. custody.

Schumer says Border Patrol acting chief Mark Morgan and other agency leaders are callous.

