DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire at a Dennis boathouse destroyed several boats and equipment Saturday.

Firefighters responding to 411 Upper County Rd. at 4:31 p.m. found a boathouse fully engulfed in flames. It was deemed under control at 6:35 p.m.

The fire destroyed two boats outside of the house, while another boat and a pickup truck sustained minimal damage.

Cranes, electrical and a series of commercial boat operation equipment was also destroyed in the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

