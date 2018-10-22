Dennis man accused of raping child in Yarmouth held on $10K bail

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 35-year-old Dennis man accused of raping a child in 2013 and 2014 has been arrested, police say.

After receiving an arrest warrant as the result of an investigation conducted with the assistance of special investigators of the Cape and Islands Children’s Cove Child Advocacy Center, Yarmouth police officers arrested Brandon Bamford at his place of employment in South Yarmouth on Tuesday.

Bamford was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail Friday following his arraignment in Barnstable District Court on charges of rape of a child with force and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

