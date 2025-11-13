DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dennis man has been convicted by a jury for his involvement in making a threat against State Rep. Steve Xiarhos, officials announced Wednesday.

James Spence, 63, was convicted of one count of threat to commit a crime (arson), according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.

On Feb. 25, Barnstable police learned of a threatening post made by Spence on a social media page that read, “Tell your tyrant to reel it in or the people will burn your house, office and tar and feather you in the streets of Hyannis. I will not support you or your Trumpism. This is a warning of what the people are saying.”

Spence later admitted to making the post.

The Court sentenced Spence to 6 months in the house of correction but suspended the sentence for 18 months and ordered Spence to stay away/ have no contact with the victim, and to attend mental health counseling.

In a statement, Xiarhos said, “I would like to thank District Attorney Galibois and his highly competent staff for their assistance. I am pleased that justice has been served in the form of a conviction and I am looking forward to moving on from this very disturbing incident.”

