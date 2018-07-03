Dennis police respond to 5 crashes in 20 minutes

DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Dennis police officers had their hands full Monday morning when they responded to five motor vehicle accidents in a 20-minute span that left five people injured.

At 10:44 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 28 near the intersection of Trotting Park Road that left three people injured. A minute later, police received word of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Old Bass River and Bob Crowell roads. The occupants in that crash were evaluated at the scene.

Then, at 10:55 a.m., police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Route 134 that left four people with injuries. Moments later, at 10:57 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury on Route 6A near Paddocks Path.

Another crash was reported at 11:04 a.m. near Upper County and Highbank roads. No one was injured in that crash.

“All available patrol and Detective units were called upon to investigate the crashes and provide traffic control. The Dennis Fire Department provided medical transport to a number of those injured in the crashes,” police wrote in a post on Facebook. “The on-duty Emergency Telecommunications Officer, Kelly Turner, and Police Cadet, Rachel Bunce, handled all of the 911 calls and radio traffic that came into the Department’s Dispatch center seamlessly, coordinating the overall response to each of the crashes.”

