DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - On the Cape, police in Dennis are restricting access to multiple beaches for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.

Last year, crowds left behind a significant amount of trash; that, along with an increase in fights, vandalism, binge drinking, and drug use led police to this decision.

This Fourth of July, no daily parking passes will be accepted at Mayflower, Chapin, or Bayview beaches, and a parking ban will be in effect in nearby neighborhoods.

The chief of police said there will be zero tolerance for alcohol and drug use.

