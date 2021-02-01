BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin Walsh swore in Superintendent Dennis White as the 43rd commissioner of the Boston Police Department Monday.

White is the second African American to hold the role, following William Gross who retired Friday.

“White is a proven leader who is trusted and respected in the community and by his colleagues in the Boston Police Department,” Walsh said. “I’m confident that Dennis will continue to advance the progress made by Commissioner Gross, including implementing community-led recommendations for police reform, while drawing on his own extensive career experience to bring fresh ideas and innovative thinking to the department.”

White also released a statement that read, “The women and men of the Boston Police Department have become my extended family over the course of my three decades of service. I want to thank Mayor Walsh for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity and the responsibility of leading our historic department. To the community and all the members of the Boston Police Department, I pledge to uphold our mission of community policing each and every day. Serving as Commissioner is the honor of a lifetime, and I will never take this sacred duty for granted.”

