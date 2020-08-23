Dennis woman identified as victim of 7-car crash on I-93 in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the woman that was killed in a crash on Saturday on I-93 North near Dorchester.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash on I-93 around 7:40 p.m. by the Freeport Street exit found seven cars involved in a crash, officials said. The driver of a Nissan Altima, identified as Ashley Rose Jimenez, 39, of Dennis, died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined that Jimenez lost control after striking a traffic barrier attenuator and then hit a Brewster EMS ambulance that was transporting a patient, state police said. Three other vehicles were additionally involved in the crash after the initial collision.

Two Brewster EMS medics, both males, and the female patient they were transporting along with a man driving another car were involved in the crash, police said. Four other motorists involved were taken to Boston Medical Center for minor injuries.

Troopers were told that a vehicle matching the description of the Altima was driving erratically earlier in the day on Route 3.

Small alcohol bottles, both opened and closed, were located inside of Jimenez’s vehicle, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

