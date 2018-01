(WHDH) – Free breakfast is on the menu at Denny’s, but there’s a catch.

Denny’s is handing out free Grand Slam breakfasts to those who use their online ordering.

Anyone who signs up with the service and places an order via Denny’s On Demand will earn one free breakfast.

The Grand Slam promotion ends Jan. 31.

