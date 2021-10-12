BOSTON (WHDH) - Parts of Eastern Massachusetts are under a dense fog advisory Tuesday morning.

The advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. for parts of Middlesex, Essex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol, and Suffolk counties.

The fog could present hazardous driving conditions during the morning commute due to low visibility.

The National Weather Service is urging drivers to slow down, use their headlights, and allow for plenty of distance between vehicles.

The fog is set to break for some sunshine with high temperatures reaching into the lower 70s.

Fog breaks for some sunshine today. A mild afternoon with highs in the lower 70s for many. pic.twitter.com/9pnfRl6Wig — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) October 12, 2021

Dense fog advisory until 9am. pic.twitter.com/vMPUh6debJ — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) October 12, 2021

