WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A jury has ruled against a Connecticut dentist who alleged in a federal lawsuit that three Massachusetts State Police troopers beat him during a traffic stop.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that the jury on Monday ruled troopers Joseph Hilton and Douglas Grout and the now-retired William Kokocinski did not use excessive force during the March 2014 arrest on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn.

Oscar Gonzalez alleged in his suit that Hilton, after stopping him for speeding, called him a racial slur and struck him, and that other troopers who responded for backup also used excessive force. The Glastonbury dentist suffered several injuries, including a broken rib.

Attorneys for the troopers say Gonzalez’s injuries were the result of his resistance during the arrest.

Gonzalez was previously acquitted of criminal charges.

