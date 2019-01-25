Dentists perform root canal on ‘king of the jungle’

Even the king on the jungle needs to see the dentist from time to time.

Ulana, a lion from Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Michigan went under the knife earlier this week to fix a painful root canal.

Dr. Colleen Turner, a veterinary dentist from Michigan State, and a team of specialists were called in to perform the unusual procedure.

Experts say that dental problems in lions can lead to more overall health issues like heart disease if left untreated.

A spokesperson for the zoo says that Ulana is feeling much better after her procedure.

