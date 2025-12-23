The Justice Department dropped over 30,000 documents related to the investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The dump includes what appears to be a handwritten letter from Epstein in jail to former Olympic doctor and convicted sex offender Larry Nassar in 2019.

The letter is postmarked just days after Epstein’s suicide behind bars and mentions the decision to take his own life.

The letter also references “our president” who shares a love of young girls.

President Trump was in office at that time.

Trump’s name also appeared in an email from an Assistant U.S. Attorney which talks about flight records for Epstein’s private plane.

The email said Trump was listed as a passenger on “at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996.”

The president said before Epstein’s death in 2019, they hadn’t spoken in years.

Authorities have not accused Trump of any criminal wrongdoing related to Epstein.

The Department of Justice said some of the newly released materials include “untrue and sensationalist” claims about the president.

This latest records release comes after a partial batch of heavily redacted files were initially released on Friday.

They included never-before-released photographs of former President Bill Clinton with Epstein and a 1996 description of a criminal complaint against the late convicted sex offender.

