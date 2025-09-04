BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Justice (DOJ) is suing the City of Boston over immigration policies. The lawsuit centers on Mayor Michelle Wu’s sanctuary city laws.

The lawsuit names the Boston Police Department and police commissioner. The DOJ says Boston enforces policies that undermine law enforcement and protect illegal aliens.

In doing so, federals attorneys say Boston is breaking the law.

7NEWS has reached out to the city for comment.

