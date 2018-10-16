BOSTON (WHDH) - The odds of getting the polio-like disease is less than one in a million; however, six cases in the Bay State are under investigation and two are confirmed, the Department of Public Health announced.

The rare disease, acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), affects the nervous system and can cause paralysis, mainly in children.

Symptoms of AFM include sudden limb weakness, loss of muscle tone and reflexes, facial and eyelid drooping, difficulty moving the eyes, difficulty swallowing and slurred speech, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The most severe symptom is trouble breathing.

There is no specific treatment for AFM.

CNN reported that 30 states either have cases confirmed, suspected or under investigation.

