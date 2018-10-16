BOSTON (WHDH) - One case of a polio-like disease has been confirmed in Massachusetts, the Department of Public Health announced.

The rare disease, acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), affects the nervous system and can cause paralysis, mainly in children.

A spokesperson with DPH told 7News that one case has been confirmed in the Bay State, while officials investigate five others.

CNN reported that 30 states either have cases confirmed, suspected or under investigation.

Symptoms of AFM include sudden limb weakness, loss of muscle tone and reflexes, facial and eyelid drooping, difficulty moving the eyes, difficulty swallowing and slurred speech, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The most severe symptom of AFM is trouble breathing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)