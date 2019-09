(WHDH) — Department store Neiman Marcus is helping people with their indecisiveness by selling asymmetrical jeans.

The $462 high-waisted jeans feature one skinny leg and one wide leg.

They can be bought in a medium blue color, ranging from sizes x-small to large.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)