Deposits now being taken for first-ever luxury space hotel

(WHDH) — The first-ever luxury space hotel was introduced Thursday at the Space 2.0 Summit in California and deposits are already being taken to reserve a spot aboard the “Aurora Station.”

Named after the magical light phenomenon that illuminates the Earth’s polar skies, the first fully-modular space station to ever debut will operate as the first luxury hotel in space.

The hotel is being developed by Orion Span will host six people at a time – including two crew members.

Space travelers will enjoy a completely authentic, once-in-a-lifetime astronaut experience with extraordinary adventure during their 12-day journey, starting at $9.5 million per person.

Deposits are now being accepted for a future stay on Aurora Station, which is slated to launch in late 2021 and host its first guests in 2022.

The fully refundable deposit is $80,000 per person and can be reserved online by clicking here.

