NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Federal ICE agents conducted immigration enforcement operations on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard on Tuesday.

According to ICE, their efforts “yielded around 40 apprehensions including a documented gang member and at least one child sex offender”.

The Nantucket Current shared video of a group of men handcuffed on the floor of a boat leaving the island.

Homeland Security posted a message saying that it is removing illegal immigrants, with a link to the video.

