NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Federal ICE agents recently conducted operations on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard.

The Nantucket Current shared video of a group of men handcuffed on the floor of a boat leaving the island.

Homeland Security posted a message saying that it is removing illegal immigrants with a link to the video.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)