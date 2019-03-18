MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WHDH) — A drunken driver nearly drowned after crashing her car into a fire hydrant in Florida, deputies said.

Alexandria Runyon, 21, smashed her vehicle into the hydrant, causing water to gush so fast that it sucked Runyon and her car into a sinkhole, according to authorities.

A second woman tried helping Runyon but was also sucked into the sinkhole as it grew in size.

Responding deputies and firefighters rescued both woman who were found clutching onto the car.

Runyon was arrested for driving under the influence.

