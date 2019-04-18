The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says the naked burglar struck the stand at Fischer Field in Dunedin almost two weeks ago.

Deputies say the burglar stole cameras and a cash box with $250 inside, and he caused $5,000 in damage.

Surveillance video obtained by the Tampa Bay Times also shows the man taking a package of hot dogs.

The ball field is shared with Dunedin High School.

