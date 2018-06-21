PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is facing manslaughter charges after authorities say a child he was watching drowned in a backyard pool while he smoked marijuana with a teenager in the front yard.

Bay County Sheriff’s Officials say 45-year-old Charles Lee was arrested Wednesday.

The News Herald reports the 1-year-old drowned May 31 at a Panama City Beach home. Deputies gave the boy CPR after a family member found him unresponsive in the pool. The baby died several days later.

Investigators said the boy was left in Lee’s care. He initially told investigators he was in the home when the boy drowned, but later admitted to smoking with a 15-year-old in the front yard. Authorities say Lee fled while the boy was hospitalized.

An attorney for Lee wasn’t listed on jail records.

