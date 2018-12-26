PENSACOLA, Fla. (WHDH) — Several puppies are now in their forever homes after being thrown from a vehicle in Florida on Christmas Day.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen after the litter was left abandoned.

Deputies rushed to the scene and brought the puppies back to the station, where they got some play time.

All the puppies, who were uninjured, were quickly adopted.

