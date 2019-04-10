WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (WHDH) — Deputies who went into an Oregon home with their guns drawn Tuesday afternoon learned that a suspected burglar barricaded inside a bathroom was really a Roomba vacuum.

A woman called 911 just before 2 p.m. to report that a person had locked themselves inside her bathroom and she could see shadows under the bathroom door, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies surrounded the house and requested a K9 to assist them.

They made several announcements but the suspect did not come out when commanded.

The deputies eventually entered the bathroom to find the automated robot vacuum trapped inside.

