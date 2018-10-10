HAPPY VALLEY, Oregon (WHDH) — Deputies in Oregon saved the life of a choking baby girl as her face began to turn blue.

Kaylob Haron and Jessie Siefer were at a shopping center taking portraits with their newborn Audrey when the infant started choking.

Siefer dialed 911 as Haron and shoppers performed CPR.

“You can’t describe what it’s like to see your child turn blue and not really know how to help or what the hell is going on,” Haron said.

The deputies raced through the center to help the days-old baby.

“It looked bad,” Dep. Jonah Russell. “We didn’t know how long she had been without oxygen.”

They were able to get a pulse back after Audrey burped up fluid.

Paramedics quickly arrived on the scene and took her to the hospital where she is expected to be OK.

