Deputies searching for Boston man who slipped underwater in Lake Tahoe

AUBURN, Calif. (WHDH) — Deputies in California are searching for a Boston man who slipped underwater after trying to help two distressed people in Lake Tahoe Saturday evening.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office responding to a 911 call about a person in distress in the area of Dollar Point Pier learned that boat operator Sayen Sengupta, 27, dove into the lake in an attempt to rescue two riders being towed in an interring who fell into the water.

The 13 passengers of the boat last saw Sengupta slipping underwater, according to the sheriff’s office.

The depth of the lake is about 600 to 800 feet.

Authorities are using underwater sonar and an underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to search for Sengupta.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)