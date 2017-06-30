Deputies: Woman gives birth to child fathered by 11-year-old

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after authorities said she gave birth to a child fathered by an 11-year-old.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s officials said in an email that 25-year-old Marissa Ashley Mowry faces a charge of sexual battery on a child younger than 12.

A police report said Mowry was 22 when she began having sex with the boy near Tampa.

Mowry became pregnant and gave birth in October 2014. Officials say she and the boy continued to engage in sexual intercourse multiple times when he was between the ages of 11 and 14 years old.

Officials said the child she had was placed in the care of a responsible adult. Mowry is being held without bond and it’s unclear if she’s retained an attorney.

