(WHDH) — A “hangry” alligator chased people through the parking lot of a Wendy’s in Lee County, Florida on Monday.
Deputies responding to the fast food restaurant on Lee Boulevard wrangled the six-foot alligator with the help of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
“He may have just been ‘hangry’ for a cheeseburger, but he gave many quite the scare!” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.
The alligator has since been safely relocated.
