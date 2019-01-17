STUART, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida deputy has been fired, and nine people he arrested on drug charges have been released from jail.

Treasure Coast Newspapers reports that Martin County Sheriff Will Snyder announced Deputy Steven O’Leary’s termination during a news conference Tuesday.

The sheriff didn’t release any information about the nine people arrested. He said in three separate cases, O’Leary reported positive field tests for drugs, but those substances came back from laboratory testing lacking any narcotics.

O’Leary has made 80 drug-related arrests in the 11 months he worked for the sheriff’s office. Snyder says detectives combing through all those reports to make sure there aren’t any other discrepancies.

No charges were immediately filed against O’Leary. Snyder says a charge of official misconduct is possible.

