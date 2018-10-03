LANCASTER, Calif. (WHDH) — A deputy went above the call of duty when he helped a stranded woman in a wheelchair get home safely.

Deputies Chapman and Montanez responding to a call of a traffic hazard found an elderly woman sitting in a wheelchair on the side of the road.

Her motorized wheelchair had run out of power, leaving her stranded.

The deputies offered her a ride home but she became very upset about leaving her only means of mobility behind, according to the Lancaster Sheriff’s Office.

The wheelchair would not fit into the patrol vehicle due to a battery pack which made it unable to fold.

Montanez stepped up and decided he would push the wheelchair to her home, which was about one mile away, as the woman rode in the cruiser.

The elderly woman laughed as Chapman teased Montanez about his slow pace.

“We are so incredibly grateful to all of our deputies for the work they do on a daily basis,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “My hero wears a badge.”

