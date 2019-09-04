Deputy rescues tiny puppy from hurricane floodwaters, names her ‘Dorian’

(WHDH) — A deputy in Orange County rescued a tiny puppy as Hurricane Dorian menaced Florida’s coast on Wednesday.

Deputy Josh Tolliver was responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle that was partially flooded when he found the puppy, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Tolliver escorted the puppy to safety and aptly named her Dorian.

Officials say the puppy was wet and scared but otherwise fine.

She will be turned over the animal services.

