MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WHDH) — A deputy in Tennessee helped saved a couple sleeping on a dirt road from a venomous rattlesnake on Friday.

The deputy’s body camera captured him approaching the couple as he told them, “Don’t move. There’s a rattlesnake right next to you.”

The snake stayed just feet away from the couple as the deputy ordered the man and woman to roll towards him.

The man immediately rolled over and ran away from the snake, shortly followed by the woman.

The sheriff’s department wrote on Facebook, “So many life lessons to be learned in this video!”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)