(WHDH) — A deputy saved a woman who fell through the ice and into a frozen pond in Liberty Township, Ohio on Sunday.

Deputy Evan Depew was on routine patrol when he got a call for a woman and a dog who fell through the ice and into a pond, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The dog had wandered off and walked onto the pond before breaking through the ice.

The woman had crawled onto the ice to save her dog but she also broke through the ice and became submerged in the freezing water.

Depew was able to pull the woman and dog to safety.

They were checked out by EMS.

