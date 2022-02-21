LIMESTONE, Maine (AP) — A deputy sheriff has been killed in a snowmobile accident.

Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office Staff Sergeant Bobbie Pelletier died Sunday as the result of the snowmobile accident in Limestone, Maine, according to Sheriff Troy Morton.

Pelletier had worked for the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office since 2008.

Pelletier was promoted to corporal in 2015 and then to staff sergeant in 2016. He was assigned as the supervisor of the Hermon deputy program and was well known throughout Penobscot County, Morton said on the agency’s Facebook page.

Morton said Pelletier “will be sadly missed by his family, friends and co-workers.”

No additional information will be released at the moment out of respect for Pelletier’s family, Morton said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)