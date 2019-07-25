Deputy sheriff fired for speeding while off-duty

SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont deputy sheriff has been fired for speeding while off-duty.

Officials say that the Vermont State Police pulled over Deputy Caledonia County Sheriff Joseph Santo and another car on Interstate 91 in St. Johnsbury six weeks ago.

Police say Santo said he was “pacing” the other vehicle — or matching its speed while trying to get license plate information.

An investigation determined that Santo was likely racing the other car, which was driven by his brother.

Santo offered to resign. He was fired on Tuesday. Caledonia Sheriff Dean Shatney says that, “When something like this happens it gives us all a black eye, you know. It’s unfortunate.”

No phone listing exists for Santo. He had worked for the sheriff’s department for about six months.

