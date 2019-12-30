Deputy shot 16-year-old boy to death during confrontation

LIMERICK, Maine (AP) — The person shot to death by a sheriff’s deputy responding to a report of a burglary was a 16-year-old boy, officials said Monday.

Christopher Camacho, of Limerick, died from a single gunshot wound Friday night at the Dollar General Store in Limerick, the attorney general’s office said in a statement.

Deputy Robert Carr of the York County Sheriff’s Department was responding to a report of a burglary in progress and there was a report of an employee being held and threatened at gunpoint, Sheriff William King said in a statement over the weekend.

Camacho was reportedly armed at the time of the confrontation, but the type of weapon was not disclosed Monday.

Carr was placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which is the protocol for officer-involved shootings.