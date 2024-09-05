AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - A freight train derailed in Ayer Thursday, causing several road closures and Commuter Rail delays during the morning commute.

Ayer police in a post on Facebook Thursday morning said the train came off the tracks in a railyard. Police said the derailment did not involve any hazardous materials and there were no injuries.

Though no one was hurt, police said track crossings were closed at Groton Harvard Road’s intersections with Central Avenue and East Main Street. Police asked drivers to seek alternate routes.

No further information was immediately available about what caused the train derailment.

Video and photos from the scene showed several freight train cars laying on their side, though.

SKY7-HD was over the scene near 11 a.m. and spotted several train cars still laying on their side. Several workers were seen gathered near the train.

The MBTA Commuter Rail previously warned riders on the Commuter Rail’s Fitchburg Line of possible “severe delays” due to a disabled freight train near Ayer.

Trains resumed operating through the Ayer area near 9 a.m. But the T said delays may still occur.

Breaking:train troubles on the tracks in Ayer this morning with a derailment…no word on the cause or how they intend to get the train back on the tracks #7news pic.twitter.com/WDEtc0dHQ0 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 5, 2024

Update:No injuries in the Ayer train derailment from a little while ago and this is not a hazardous event…traffic has been impacted in the area #7News pic.twitter.com/1pi6z1ouLT — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 5, 2024

