Derailed railroad car shuts down busy area near Westwood shopping center

WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A train derailment near a busy shopping center in Westwood impacted the flow of traffic near a stretch of Interstate 95 for several hours on Thursday.

Crews responding to the area of University Avenue near Harvard Street around 1:30 p.m. found a derailed CSX railroad car blocking access to University Station, according to the Westwood Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

The derailed train car was uprighted just before 5 p.m. The road has since been reopened.

No additional information was immediately available.

