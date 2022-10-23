FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A derailed train blocked off a major road in Framingham Sunday, police said.

Officials said the train track flipped, causing the wheel to skid off the side. CSX cars carrying carbon dioxide stalled a section of track going through the city center, blocking off Waverly Street and diverting traffic into Concord Street.

“The town’s always a mess when the trains can’t make it across 135,” Keith Larkinn, who lives in Framingham, said.

No one was inured in the derailment.

“Hopefully everyone got their grocery shopping done early.” Another man said.

Commuter rail service through Framingham was delayed, but quickly resumed. Police said it would be hours until the roads were clear.

“A train over there is like blocked off and the trains blocking, it’s kind of derailed back there sort of,” Collin Barrett of Framingham said.

The front of the train has to be uncoupled before the other train cars can be lifted by crane. Police hope to have the roads open by 10 p.m. Sunday night.

