Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute are offering free skin cancer screenings at Revere Beach on Thursday.

Dermatologists will staff the Blum Family Resource Center Van from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide full-body or spot examinations.

They will also educate the community about preventing and detecting skin cancer.

More than 9,500 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with skin cancer daily and it is estimated that around 7,000 people will die of melanoma and 15,000 from squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) annually, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.

