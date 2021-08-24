BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday voted to give Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley the power to mandate masks for students and staff in all public schools.

The vote gives Riley the authority to implement a mandate that would require students 5 years of age and up, staff, and educators in public K-12 schools to wear masks while indoors through at least Oct. 1.

Riley is also looking to roll out a policy that would allow middle and high schools to lift mask mandates for vaccinated students and staff if at least 80 percent of students and staff in that school building have been fully vaccinated. Students and staff who are unvaccinated would be required to wear masks.

Gov. Charlie Baker has recommended unvaccinated people and students not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccines wear masks in schools but he has not required it.

Baker has also said that mask policies should be left up to local officials.

Earlier this summer, Mayor Kim Janey announced that Boston Public Schools will require students to wear face masks this fall as cases of the Delta variant and breakthrough cases continue to rise across the Bay State.

The board voted during a meeting at 10 a.m.

It’s not clear when Riley will make an official announcement on the mandate.

