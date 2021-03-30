PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - The “desperate Millennials” over at Hasbro are looking to hire someone who is skilled at TikTok to make Nerf-related videos in an effort to appeal to Gen Z.

The Nerf Chief TikTok Officer will be required to post 10 to 12 approved Nerf-related TikTok videos per month over a period of three months.

“We are looking for a creator who is a Nerf enthusiast, a TikTok extraordinaire, has good comedic timing, and knows how to use a ring light,” Hasbro wrote in the job posting, signing it, “Desperate Millennials trying to appeal to Gen Z.”

In addition to making videos, the Nerf CTO will meet with the Nerf Global Marketing team weekly to talk about the hottest trends in TikTok.

Hasbro is looking for someone to start the fully remote, paid position in mid-April and work through mid-July, but the company says this is flexible to a degree.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and can post a Nerf-related TikTok video using the hashtag #NerfApplication and tag @nerf by April 2 to apply.

Selected finalists will have to submit a formal application and go through an interview process.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)