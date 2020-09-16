‘Despicable, cowardly’: DA calls for change as Brockton man held without bail in shooting of pregnant girlfriend

A Brockton man accused of shooting his pregnant girlfriend in the head in front of three young children faced a judge Wednesday.

Shaun Holiday, 26, hid behind a courtroom wall and plead not guilty to a slew of charges including assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and child endangerment.

This chilling case of domestic violence has left District Attorney Tim Cruz incensed.

“Well, obviously the facts as set forth in there are despicable, cowardly,” he said outside the courtroom.

The incident took place in the victim’s third-floor apartment on Main Street in Brockton last week.

She was airlifted to a Boston hospital for treatment. She and the baby are both expected to survive.

Holiday was taken to a hospital as well after accidentally shooting himself in the arm.

“Evidence from Brockton police indicates that the night of the shooting, the bullet in the defendant’s arm is consistent with the victim being put in a chokehold and then being shot from the side,” his attorney Sergey Mikhlin told the court.

Outraged Cruz sat in to watch the proceedings and said the time has come for stricter laws when it comes to domestic violence and brings more protections for the victims.

“In cases like this, certainly give us all pause, I think, to think at what point is this world going to change,” he said.

Holiday was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)